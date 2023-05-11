F&O Manual: Nifty struggles at resistance zone but overall trend positive

Option data shows, bearish traders have built heavy positions at 18,400 level followed by 18,350.

The market was listless on May 11 morning though easing of inflation in the US was expected to boost sentiment. At 11 am, the Nifty was trading at 18,326.75, up 0.07 percent or 12.50 points as resistances kicked in.

Analysts believe the sentiment could improve further amid rising expectations of a dovish stance by the US Federal Reserve in its next meeting with the inflation falling below 5 percent to 4.9 percent in April after two years. Thus, they believe the overall market trend is bullish.

As the Nifty reached the resistance zone of 18,350-18,400, the struggle was understandable. Some traders are employing a sell-on-rise strategy.

The bars reflect change in open intterest (OI) during the day. The red show call option OI and green put option OI.

The options data shows bearish traders have built heavy positions at 18,400 followed by 18,350. The bulls have been creating multiple support for the index at 18,300 and lower strikes. This implies a narrow trading range for the index.

“Caution (is required) for Nifty bulls only below the 18,181 mark,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

Among individual stocks, Adani Enterprises was the top gainer as traders took long positions in the stock. Gujarat Gas, Rain Industries and Adani Ports also saw a long buildup.

Dr Reddy’s Labs and L&T, which came out with Q4 earnings a day earlier, saw short buildup as traders read the numbers as weak. Traders also took bearish positions in Hindalco Industries, Indraprastha Gas and Aurobindo Pharma.

