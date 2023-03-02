 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O Manual | Nifty slips back to losing way, traders see more downside

Shubham Raj
Mar 02, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST

India VIX rose nearly 4 percent indicating that the market is turning much more volatile now.

One foot forward, and two backwards - the trend continued to rule the market on March 2. The Nifty, which showed signs of recovery a day in advance, declined 0.44 percent or 76 points to 17,375 as of 9.50am.

On the options front, call writers were adding to their position at 17,400 in a massive way, building pressure on the index. They also added positions on 17,450 and 17,500 strikes. Put writers shifted lower to 17,300 and 17,250.

“The market looks choppy today,” said Santosh Pasi, a derivatives trader and Sebi registered investment advisor. “Even as Bank Nifty looks strong, Nifty may drop 50-70 points from hereon.”