F&O Manual: Nifty slides, traders expect more weakness as day progresses

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Mar 20, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST

The Nifty snapped a two-day modest recovery as weak global cues dented sentiment. Most sectoral indices mirrored the Nifty and were trading low in the morning

The market was back to its losing ways of March 20 morning after taking a breather in the past two sessions as weak global cues weighed on sentiment. Most traders expect more weakness as the day unfolds.

At 10.44 am, the benchmark Nifty was down 194.15 points, or 1.14 percent, at 16,905.90. Nifty futures, too, slipped 228.90 points, or 1.3 percent, to 16,949.25.

On the options front, the maximum accumulation of put writers was seen at 16,900, which suggests that this level will be crucial for the bulls to limit the losses during the day.

Among call options, heavy writing was seen at 17,000 followed by 17,100, which indicates that a move towards recovery will be met with strong hurdles.