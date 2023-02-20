 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O Manual | Nifty likely to show tepid trading as the day progresses, traders predict

Shubham Raj
Feb 20, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST

Traders also highlighted that activity may be lower during the day as the US market is closed today on account of Presidents’ Day.

The market opened in the green on February 20 but traders didn't seem confident how long it would be able to hold the gains as the day progresses. Most traders expect a tepid trading. As of 10 am, the Nifty traded up 51 points or 0.29 percent to 17,994.

On the options front, put writers were dominant. 17,900 saw most put writing followed by 17,950 and 18,000. Call writers were relatively less active but continued to build positions around 18,000.

“The market saw some early buying but my view is neutral,” said Santosh Pasi, a trader and a Sebi registered investment advisor. Another derivatives trader Rajesh Sriwastava also concurred.

