F&O Manual | Nifty likely to show tepid trading as the day progresses, traders predict

The market opened in the green on February 20 but traders didn't seem confident how long it would be able to hold the gains as the day progresses. Most traders expect a tepid trading. As of 10 am, the Nifty traded up 51 points or 0.29 percent to 17,994.

On the options front, put writers were dominant. 17,900 saw most put writing followed by 17,950 and 18,000. Call writers were relatively less active but continued to build positions around 18,000.

“The market saw some early buying but my view is neutral,” said Santosh Pasi, a trader and a Sebi registered investment advisor. Another derivatives trader Rajesh Sriwastava also concurred.

Traders also highlighted that activity may be lower during the day as the US market is closed today on account of Presidents’ Day.

Open interest surged in Maruti Suzuki and Vedanta, along with a drop in price, which is indicative of bearish pressure. This is also known as short buildup, which was seen in stocks such as Cipla, Adani Enterprises and Vodafone Idea.

Samvardhana Motherson, Persistent Systems and Shree Cement were those that saw long buildup, meaning open interest rose in tandem with stock prices.

Most sectors saw short buildup led by infra, pharma and telecom. Autos and technology saw long buildup.

