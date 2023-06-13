F&O Manual: Nifty gains but still away from all-time high

Traders were seen shorting Zee Entertainment after adversarial Sebi order. Interglobe Aviation continued to see short buildup amid promoter selling.

The market saw some buying on June 13 but the gains remained capped as the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex moved in a narrow range, with all-time highs still some distance away.

At 11 am, the Nifty was trading 106 points, or 0.57 percent, up at 18,707.50. Nifty Bank was up 0.33 percent at 44,089.15.

Weekly option data shows 18,600 has seen most put being written and 18,700 saw most call open interest, indicating a narrow range for the week with these levels being upper and lower limits.

The bars reflect a change in open interest (OI) during the day. The red show call option OI and the green put option OI.

“Nifty’s downside is seen well supported at 18,463 mark, while the index may see another leg of the rally beyond the 18,888 mark,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

The market’s erratic movement has made it difficult for traders to make gains. “For serious traders, it is difficult to make money,” said Manish Shah, a trader and technical analyst. “However, right now, it is relatively easier to make money in the broader market.”

Among individual stocks, Dixon Technology saw a heavy long buildup followed by Tata Communication and Trent where traders were seen taking long positions. Laurus Labs and Berger Paints also saw bullish trades.

Shah advised taking long positions in Bajaj Finserv (target Rs 1,540) and Bandhan Bank (target Rs 280) with a three-day horizon.

On the other hand, traders were seen shorting Zee Entertainment after an adversarial Sebi order. IndiGo operator InterGlobe Aviation continued to see a short buildup amid talk of promoter selling.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.