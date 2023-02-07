 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O Manual: Nifty flattish as traders refrain from taking directional trades

Shubham Raj
Feb 07, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST

Adani Group stocks bounced back after the promoters released some of the pledged shares and Adani Transmission announced a good set of numbers.

Weakness continued in the market on February 7 ahead of the RBI credit policy meeting and mixed global cues. The Nifty index was down 0.13 percent as of 10.20 am, at 17,741.05 largely dragged by FMCG names.

On the option front, 17,800 continued to see call writing followed by 17,900 and 18,000 strikes. They are hurdles for the market right now. Meanwhile, 17,700 strike saw put writing as bullish traders propped the level as a support.

Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

“I have sold both call and put. I have a neutral view on the market for today,” said Rajesh Sriwastava, a Bengaluru based trader. Buying or selling calls and puts is a non-directional trade.