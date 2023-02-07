F&O Manual: Nifty flattish as traders refrain from taking directional trades

Weakness continued in the market on February 7 ahead of the RBI credit policy meeting and mixed global cues. The Nifty index was down 0.13 percent as of 10.20 am, at 17,741.05 largely dragged by FMCG names.

On the option front, 17,800 continued to see call writing followed by 17,900 and 18,000 strikes. They are hurdles for the market right now. Meanwhile, 17,700 strike saw put writing as bullish traders propped the level as a support.

Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

“I have sold both call and put. I have a neutral view on the market for today,” said Rajesh Sriwastava, a Bengaluru based trader. Buying or selling calls and puts is a non-directional trade.

Sectorally, infra and cement saw long buildup. A long build-up is a bullish sign that happens when open interest and volume increase with the rise in share price. On the other hand, telecom crumbled under bearish pressure as stocks from the sector saw short buildup. The short build-up is a bearish sign that takes place when the price of a stock falls, along with high open interest and volume. Chemicals, metals and media also saw short buildup.

Read More

Among stocks, Aarti Industries Voda Idea, Deepak Nitrite and Tata Steel saw short buildup. Adani Group stocks bounced back after the promoters released some of the pledged shares and Adani Transmission announced a good set of numbers.

Thus, names like Adani Ports and Adani Transmission saw massive long buildup.