F&O Manual: Neutral strategies rule the day as Nifty remains listless

The market continued to languish for the third day in a row on April 19, as selling continued amid weak earnings. Some sectors did see buying, keeping the drawdown in check.

At 11 am, the benchmark Nifty index was down 0.09 percent at 17,644. Analysts and traders are maintaining a cautious stance on an intraday basis.

“It is a sell-on-rise market,” said Santosh Pasi, a derivatives trader and an investment adviser. He said every rise would be sold and traders should align their strategy accordingly.

The options data shows traders have employed the Straddle strategy at strikes around 17,650. This means they have either bought or sold both put and call at these strikes. The strategy makes money when the Nifty does not move in any direction.

Shubham Raj has six years of experience covering capital markets. He primarily writes on stocks with special focus on F&O and PMS-AIF industry.