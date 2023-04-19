English
Specials
    F&O Manual: Neutral strategies rule the day as Nifty remains listless

    Analysts and traders are maintaining a cautious stance on an intraday basis. ICICI General Insurance, Marico, LTIMindtree, RBL Bank and Infosys in bear grip

    Shubham Raj
    April 19, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST
    Option data shows traders have employed Straddle strategy at strikes around 17650.

    Option data shows traders have employed Straddle strategy at strikes around 17650.

    The market continued to languish for the third day in a row on April 19, as selling continued amid weak earnings. Some sectors did see buying, keeping the drawdown in check.

    At 11 am, the benchmark Nifty index was down 0.09 percent at 17,644. Analysts and traders are maintaining a cautious stance on an intraday basis.

    “It is a sell-on-rise market,” said Santosh Pasi, a derivatives trader and an investment adviser. He said every rise would be sold and traders should align their strategy accordingly.

    The options data shows traders have employed the Straddle strategy at strikes around 17,650. This means they have either bought or sold both put and call at these strikes. The strategy makes money when the Nifty does not move in any direction.

    The bars reflect changes in open interest (OI) during the day. The red show call option OI and the green put option OI. The bars reflect changes in open interest (OI) during the day. The red show call option OI and the green put option OI.

    Shijumon Antony, a Kochi-based trader who trades mostly in Bank Nifty, said he expects a range-bound day with little positive bias.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    Among individual stocks, ICICI General Insurance, which came out with its earnings, was under intense bear pressure. Traders were also seen shorting Marico, LTIMindtree, RBL Bank and Infosys.

    Also read: Comparisons between 2008 financial crisis and SVB collapse superficial, says Howard Marks

    On the other hand, bulls piled on TVS Motor, Jindal Steel, Dixon Technologies and Nalco.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Apr 19, 2023 11:36 am