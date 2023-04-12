F&O Manual: Market takes expected pause but setup remains bullish

After several days of rallying, the market seems to be taking a breather now. The Nifty 50 index traded flat at the 17,740 level as of 10.30 am. Auto and pharma stocks were under the spotlight as they saw some buying activity.

The market movement is in line with the expectations of most traders who expected it to take a pause before rallying again. However, the overall structure is still bullish, as some traders underline.

“I'm bullish,” said Shijumon Antony, a Kochi-based derivatives trader. “Also expecting the option premium to spike by day end due to the India and US inflation report tonight.”

Options premiums rise when risks or volatility in the market increases.

Shubham Raj has six years of experience covering capital markets. He primarily writes on stocks with special focus on F&O and PMS-AIF industry.