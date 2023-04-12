F&O Manual: Market takes expected pause but setup remains bullish

Manish Shah, a Sebi registered research analyst, believes the market is facing resistance at 17800

After several days of rallying, the market seems to be taking a breather now. The Nifty 50 index traded flat at the 17,740 level as of 10.30 am. Auto and pharma stocks were under the spotlight as they saw some buying activity.

The market movement is in line with the expectations of most traders who expected it to take a pause before rallying again. However, the overall structure is still bullish, as some traders underline.

“I'm bullish,” said Shijumon Antony, a Kochi-based derivatives trader. “Also expecting the option premium to spike by day end due to the India and US inflation report tonight.”

Options premiums rise when risks or volatility in the market increases.

Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

On the options front, 17,800 saw maximum call writing. This signals that traders are treating it as a resistance level. However, support for the index is not far away. Put writers were positioned at 17,700 and 17,750 indicating a very narrow trading range for the day.

Pharma names like Divi’s Labs, Biocon and Metropolis Healthcare were among those that saw a bullish setup as open interprets increased along with the price. Cement makers ACC and Ambuja also saw a similar trend.

Manish Shah, a Sebi registered research analyst, believes the market is facing resistance at 17,800 but there are ample opportunities to make money in individual stocks. He recommends buying HDFC AMC with a target of Rs 1,830 and Oberoi Realty with a target of Rs 940-950.

Meanwhile, Manappuram Finance snapped its winning run as traders also started shorting it. Its peers Indiabulls Finance and Bajaj Finance also saw a short buildup, which happens when the price falls, but the volume and open interest rises.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.