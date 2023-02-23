 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

F&O Manual: Market stable but traders remain neutral for lack of direction

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

Volatility indicator India VIX slipped nearly 4 percent but was still close to 15 levels

The market was stable on February 23 morning after a steep fall the previous day but it lacked direction. Metal stocks were trading with gains, while media stocks were under heavy selling pressure. At 10.15 am, the Nifty was up 31 points, or 0.18 percent, at 17,585.

On the options front, traders were seen sticking to neutral strategies. Both 17,550 and 17,600 saw creation of puts and calls in equal measure, suggesting that traders were using the Straddle strategy at these strikes.

Bars reflect changes in OI during the day. The red bars show call option OI and the green put option OI.

Straddle is a neutral strategy that involves buying or selling both put and call for an underlying at the same strike price. In such a strategy, traders make money if the market does not move in any one direction.