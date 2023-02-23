F&O Manual: Market stable but traders remain neutral for lack of direction

The market was stable on February 23 morning after a steep fall the previous day but it lacked direction. Metal stocks were trading with gains, while media stocks were under heavy selling pressure. At 10.15 am, the Nifty was up 31 points, or 0.18 percent, at 17,585.

On the options front, traders were seen sticking to neutral strategies. Both 17,550 and 17,600 saw creation of puts and calls in equal measure, suggesting that traders were using the Straddle strategy at these strikes.

Bars reflect changes in OI during the day. The red bars show call option OI and the green put option OI.

Straddle is a neutral strategy that involves buying or selling both put and call for an underlying at the same strike price. In such a strategy, traders make money if the market does not move in any one direction.

Volatility indicator India VIX slipped nearly 4 percent but was still close to 15 levels, which is considered high.

Metal and cement names such as Jindal Steel, Ambuja Cement, Tata Steel and SAIL were seeing a long buildup, a bullish phenomenon characterised by a rise in price and open interest.

Zee Entertainment, which was admitted to insolvency, saw a massive short build-up, which means prices fell but open interest surged. Asian Paints, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Dr Lal Pathlabs, too, were seeing a short buildup.

The sectoral trend was consistent with the stock movement. Media and textile saw short buildup, while long buildup was seen in metals. Others did not see any clear trend.

