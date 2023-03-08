 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O Manual | Market outlook stays positive but traders take a neutral stand

Shubham Raj
Mar 08, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST

One derivative trader said the outlook remains bullish given foreign investors have squared off their short positions.

The market has taken a breather on March 8 after some recovery in the last couple of sessions. The Nifty traded down 20 points as of 10.20am, trading at the 17,691 level.

On the Options front, Put writers converged at 17,600 during the first hour of trading. Some also kept adding positions at 17,650 trying to fight off the bulls. Call writers tried to create pressure shifting their positions lower.

Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

Traders were seen taking neutral trades– especially Straddle – mostly at 17,700 strike. Straddle involves either buying or selling both Puts and Calls simultaneously at the same strike price.