 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

F&O manual: Market lacks direction, traders find it harder to do business

Shubham Raj
Jan 04, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST

TCS will announce its Q3 results on Monday next week, followed by other companies. This may indicate volatile moves if numbers surprise the market

Lacklustre trade continued for the market on January 4 as the Nifty traded flat while Bank Nifty showed some zeal initially but was rangebound as well. The directionless market is making it difficult for traders.

As of 9.40am, the Nifty was down 0.28 percent, while Bank Nifty slipped 0.04 percent. The lack of trend was also evident from the fact that most activity remained around at the money strikes on weekly contracts.

Santosh Pasi, a trader and a Sebi-registered financial advisor, said he is on a wait-and-watch mode right now as dynamics are changing every day. He suggested traders take non-directional trades.

Rangebound markets are usually good news for option sellers as they get to pocket premiums at a lesser risk. However, the upcoming earnings season is also making such trades relatively more risky.

TCS will announce its Q3 results next Monday, followed by other companies. This may indicate volatile moves if numbers surprise the market. Thus, Pasi said option writers should also be cautious and trade weekly options rather than monthly contracts.

(Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)