F&O manual: Market lacks direction, traders find it harder to do business

Lacklustre trade continued for the market on January 4 as the Nifty traded flat while Bank Nifty showed some zeal initially but was rangebound as well. The directionless market is making it difficult for traders.

As of 9.40am, the Nifty was down 0.28 percent, while Bank Nifty slipped 0.04 percent. The lack of trend was also evident from the fact that most activity remained around at the money strikes on weekly contracts.

Santosh Pasi, a trader and a Sebi-registered financial advisor, said he is on a wait-and-watch mode right now as dynamics are changing every day. He suggested traders take non-directional trades.

Rangebound markets are usually good news for option sellers as they get to pocket premiums at a lesser risk. However, the upcoming earnings season is also making such trades relatively more risky.

TCS will announce its Q3 results next Monday, followed by other companies. This may indicate volatile moves if numbers surprise the market. Thus, Pasi said option writers should also be cautious and trade weekly options rather than monthly contracts.

(Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)

Manish Shah, an independent market analyst, also lamented the lack of opportunities in a flat market. However, he said there are some good buying opportunities in insurance stocks. He said ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and HDFC Life Insurance can be bought for some quick gains. He also highlighted Sun Pharma that may be paid attention to. Short buildup, a bearish sign that takes place when the price of a stock falls, along with high open interest and volume, was seen in Hindalco Industries, Indiabulls Housing, Vodafone Idea, BHEL, RBL Bank, among others. Long unwinding, a mildly bearish sign, was seen in Nalco, Balrampur Chini Mills, SAIL and NMDC, among others. Chart shows overall change in futures price and open interest at 10 am. Among sectors, bears were dominant in all of them. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Shubham Raj has five years of experience covering capital markets. He primarily writes on stocks with special focus on PMS-AIF industry, telecom and new-age companies. His last stint was with The Economic Times where he wrote on stock markets and led IPO reportage.

