 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

F&O Manual | Market lacks a direction, traders maintain short positions

Shubham Raj
Jan 11, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST

Barring telecom, autos and pharma that saw short buildup – a bearish phenomena when price fell but open interest rise – all sectors saw long buildup, which refers to the bullish phenomena when price and open interest both rise

The markets continued to languish for another day on January 11 amid uncertainty. The Nifty traded flat with a negative bias and was down 12 points while its futures contracts also traded down 0.1 percent.

Heavy call writing was seen at the 17,900 level, followed by a few at 18,000 mark. Put writing was also concentrated around 17,800 and 17,900 levels, reflecting a narrow range of expectations.

(Bars reflect changes in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)

Thanks to the flat trade, traders are also finding it difficult to make money. Ankush Bajaj, a trader, said even non-directional traders who take positions in put and call simultaneously were also finding the situation difficult.

The trader added that he was still short on the index but may change his views as the Nifty has started a good base now.

Thanks to volatile markets, the average true range for the Nifty, which tells you the average range of points that the index moves in a day based on the last 14 days range, has also widened recently.