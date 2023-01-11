F&O Manual | Market lacks a direction, traders maintain short positions

The markets continued to languish for another day on January 11 amid uncertainty. The Nifty traded flat with a negative bias and was down 12 points while its futures contracts also traded down 0.1 percent.

Heavy call writing was seen at the 17,900 level, followed by a few at 18,000 mark. Put writing was also concentrated around 17,800 and 17,900 levels, reflecting a narrow range of expectations.

(Bars reflect changes in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.)

Thanks to the flat trade, traders are also finding it difficult to make money. Ankush Bajaj, a trader, said even non-directional traders who take positions in put and call simultaneously were also finding the situation difficult.

The trader added that he was still short on the index but may change his views as the Nifty has started a good base now.

Thanks to volatile markets, the average true range for the Nifty, which tells you the average range of points that the index moves in a day based on the last 14 days range, has also widened recently.

Rajesh Sriwastava, another trader, said he was still short on the Nifty and Bank Nifty with strict stop-losses. He is selling Nifty around 18,000 with stop-loss at 18,050, while Bank Nifty at 42,400 with a stop-loss at 42,450.

Barring telecom, autos and pharma, that saw a short build-up – a bearish phenomena when price fell but open interest rise – all sectors saw a long build-up, which refers to the bullish phenomena when price and open interest both rise.

Commodity stocks such as Hindustan Petroleum and NMDC were under spotlight as they also saw a long build-up, along with names like Max Financial, Mphasis, Intellect Design and other midcap IT stocks.

Bharti Airtel was among the most shorted stock today along with Cipla, Laurus Labs Vodafone Idea and Power Finance Commission.

Disclaimer: Trading in futures and options markets is extremely risky. Traders and experts mentioned above may not be SEBI registered. Hence, trades they have taken should not be construed as investment or trading advice. Please consult a financial adviser before taking any trades.