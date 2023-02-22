 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O Manual: Market in the red, traders see some more selling ahead

Shubham Raj
Feb 22, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST

Volatility gauge India VIX, too, surged about 6 percent, taking the premium higher

The India equity benchmarks were trading lower on February 22 morning on weak global cues. Barring some pharma names, all sectors were trading in the red. At 10.15 am, the Nifty was down 156 point, or 0.88 percent, at 17,671.

On the options front, unwinding was seen at higher strikes, while call writers were dominant. The level of 17,700 saw most call writing as bears tried to create resistance at that level. On the other hand, 17,600 saw the most put writing.

Bars reflect changes in OI during the day. The red bars show call option OI and the green put option OI.

Ankush Bajaj, a Sebi-registered research analyst and a derivatives trader, said he was bearish on the market as there was scope for more follow-through selling in the Nifty as wells as the Bank Nifty.