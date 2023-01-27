 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O Manual: Market in free fall, bearish traders mount pressure

Shubham Raj
Jan 27, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST

Barring auto, which is seeing a long buildup, all other sectors are witnessing a short buildup, especially capital goods, infrastructure, telecom and cement

The market slumped at the open on January 27 as weakness continued for another day. The broad-based Nifty declined 151 points, or 0.84 percent, to 17,740.95 even as the volatility index India VIX shot up 10 percent. Most traders maintained their bearish positions.

Nifty futures began the new series with a drop of 0.7 percent to 17,854. On the options front, 18,000 and 18,900 saw heavy call writing, as they emerge as the new hurdles for the index. Put writing was seen at 17,800 and 17,900 as they tried to fight it out.

“Sell on rise,” said Santosh Pasi, a derivative trader and a Sebi-registered investment adviser, indicating he was bearish on the market.