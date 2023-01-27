English
    F&O Manual: Market in free fall, bearish traders mount pressure

    Barring auto, which is seeing a long buildup, all other sectors are witnessing a short buildup, especially capital goods, infrastructure, telecom and cement

    Shubham Raj
    January 27, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST
    Representative image.

    The market slumped at the open on January 27 as weakness continued for another day. The broad-based Nifty declined 151 points, or 0.84 percent, to 17,740.95 even as the volatility index India VIX shot up 10 percent. Most traders maintained their bearish positions.

    Nifty futures began the new series with a drop of 0.7 percent to 17,854. On the options front, 18,000 and 18,900 saw heavy call writing, as they emerge as the new hurdles for the index. Put writing was seen at 17,800 and 17,900 as they tried to fight it out.

    Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI. The bars reflect changes in OI during the day. The red bars show call option OI and the green put option OI.

    “Sell on rise,” said Santosh Pasi, a derivative trader and a Sebi-registered investment adviser, indicating he was bearish on the market.