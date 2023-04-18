 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

F&O Manual: Hurdles around 17,700 hold back Nifty but traders expect a bounce-back

Shubham Raj
Apr 18, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

According to Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities, the biggest support for the Nifty is at its 200-day moving average at 17,568, while the biggest hurdle is at 17,863

“Traders can start aggressive buying above the 17863 mark,” Tapse added.

The market continued to be under selling pressure on April 18 morning as traders created more short positions even though some of them expect the market to bounce back, saying the overall setup was still positive.

At 11 am, the Nifty was down 0.15 percent at 17,680. Nifty futures, too,  were trading 0.3 percent lower at 17,716.

The bars reflect changes in open interest (OI) during the day. The red show call option OI and the green put option OI.