F&O Manual: Hurdles around 17,700 hold back Nifty but traders expect a bounce-back

The market continued to be under selling pressure on April 18 morning as traders created more short positions even though some of them expect the market to bounce back, saying the overall setup was still positive.

At 11 am, the Nifty was down 0.15 percent at 17,680. Nifty futures, too, were trading 0.3 percent lower at 17,716.

The bars reflect changes in open interest (OI) during the day. The red show call option OI and the green put option OI.

On the options front, call writers were seen creating several hurdles. Huge positions were built at 17,700 and 17,750, which will act as major resistance zones for the day. Call writing was also seen at 17,800. Manish Shah, a Sebi-registered analyst, said the market was taking a breather and would move higher as the set-up was not excessively negative

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon According to Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities, the biggest support for the Nifty was its 200-day moving average at 17,568, while the biggest hurdle was 17,863. “Traders can start aggressive buying above the 17,863 mark,” he added. Catch all the live stock market updates here Among individual stocks, Tata group firms Tata Chemicals and Tata Communications were on the bears’ radar. The IT sector continued to be under pressure. LTIMindtree, Tech Mahindra and Birlasoft, too, were seeing a short buildup. Banking and finance sector and some pharma stocks were favoured by the bulls. IDFC, Shriram Finance, Biocon, Aurobindo Pharma and Glenmark Pharma saw a long buildup. Shah, who was bullish on the banking sector, said IDFC First Bank and IndusInd Bank can be bought for intraday trade. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

