F&O Manual | Despite market rallying, a breakout is unlikely, say traders

Shubham Raj
Jan 18, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST

Among sectors, traders continue to be bearish on telecom stocks as they saw short buildup for another day.

The market remained buoyant for another day on January 18 as both domestic and foreign institutional investors took bullish trades boosting sentiments on the Street. The Nifty rose 64 points to 18,117.

On the weekly expiry day, 18,000 and 18,100 levels saw further Put accumulation as they are emerging as pillars of support for the market. Bulls have shifted their trades to 18,300.

However, traders and analysts still don’t see the market breaking out anytime soon.

“Market may remain choppy,” said Santosh Pasi, a trader and a Sebi registered investment advisor. “Traders should take non-directional trades.”

Non-directional trade refers to taking a similar position in both Put and Call options, which makes one leg profitable when the market moves one way and another leg in loss. The loss leg usually needs to be adjusted.

Bank Nifty, another index that is traded heavily, also rose 0.4 percent to 42,396.80. Buying was seen in private banking names while top government owned banks trades with marginal cuts.