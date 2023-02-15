F&O Manual | Call writers pile up at 17,900, building pressure on Nifty

The market traded within a range in the early hours on February 15. On Wednesday morning, the Nifty was down 0.25 percent at 17,884 and Bank Nifty 0.28 percent around 9.50am.

On the options front, call writers were building heavy positions at 17,900 on Nifty contracts. This level will be key for bulls if they want to make a comeback during the day. Put writers were most active on the 17,800 level.

Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

On Bank Nifty, point 41,500 was the battle zone. Shijumon Antony, a Kochi-based trader, said he sees the index to bounce back after the initial dip. He has sold puts and is waiting for some more recovery to 'buy' calls.

Torrent Power was in focus along with PI Industries, TVS Motor and IndiaMart Intermesh as they saw long buildup, which is a bullish sign and happens when price and open interest rise in tandem. Bharat Forge, Glenmark Pharma, Torrent Pharma and HUL were those that saw short buildup, a bearish sign reflected by drop in prices but rise in open interest.

Hindustan Aeronautics, Safran move forward in partnership for IMRH engine

Sector wise, pharma saw short buildup along with banking. Meanwhile, long buildup was seen in power, textile and chemicals.

