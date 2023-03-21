 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

F&O Manual | Call writers pile up at 17,200, traders wait for a breakout

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Mar 21, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST

Traders expect upside momentum to catch up once the Nifty surpasses 17,150-17,200 zone.

The domestic market mirrored its global counterparts and posted a modest recovery in the early hours of trade on March 21 amid some easing of concerns regarding the health of the global financial system. A deal brokered by the Swiss government to rescue Credit Suisse and hopes of a lower rate hike from the US Federal Reserve bolstered some confidence among investors. Traders chose to wait for clear signs of a breakout to initiate fresh bets.

At 10.18am, the Nifty was up 79.60 points or 0.47 percent at 17,068.00, while Nifty futures climbed 81.65 points or 0.5 percent to 17,110.55.

Among call options, heavy writing was seen at 17,200, which suggests the level will act as an immediate resistance to limit recovery in the market. On the Put options front, the maximum accumulation of writers was seen at 17,000 as bulls tried to defend this level.