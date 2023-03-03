 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O Manual: Bulls dominate trade, Adani Group stocks in focus

Shubham Raj
Mar 03, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST

Traders expect the market to hold on to the gains, though uncertainty continues. GQG Partners' investment in Adani Group also boosted sentiment

The market was trading higher on March 3 morning, with all sectors and segments seeing buying interest. At 10.20 am, the Nifty was up 194 points, or 1.12 percent, at 17,521.

The gap-up opening led to a scramble among call writers to shift positions higher. Similarly, most put writers also moved to 17,500, expecting it to act as a battle zone for the day.

Bars reflect changes in open interest (OI) during the day. The red bars show call option OI and the green put option OI.

Traders said they expect the market to hold on to the gains, though uncertainty continues. The sentiment also improved due to big bang investments in Adani Group companies by investment firm GQG Partners.