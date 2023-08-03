F&O Manual | Bears keep the pressure lid on, market likely to move sideways

There are some such as Piramal Enterprises, Hindustan Copper and Crompton Greaves that saw short covering as the tide seems to be changing for them.

The market continued to be under pressure for another session on August 3 as the indices reeled under the impact of the US sovereign rating downgrade by Fitch. As of 10.50am, the Nifty 50 index declined 37 points or 0.19 percent to trade at 19,489.55.

The option data showed bears were dominant with the maximum call writing happening at 19,500 strike as it is emerging as an immediate girdle for the index. Demand at 19,400 was seen providing support to the index.

Rajesh Srivastava, a Bengaluru-based derivatives trader, said option writers, especially those writing puts, who were at the losing end in the previous session due to volatility in prices, saw their fortunes turned as option prices rose for at the money and out of the money options.

Bars reflect the change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI, and green bars show put option OI.

“The market direction will likely be sideways today. Participants are content with keeping markets where it is now,” he said.

Most analysts believe that despite a sharp reaction in the previous session, the structure of the market remains buoyant and such corrections in a bullish market are considered to be healthy.

“Going ahead, we need to stay vigilant on the global bourses, especially the US markets, and their reactions over the concerns of fiscal deterioration which might direct the near-term trend for global markets. For the time being, we need to avoid aggressive trades and wait for some stability to resume,” said Sameet Chavan, Head Research for Technical and Derivatives at Angel One.

Among individual stocks, pharma brands were in great demand with a bullish setup seen in Lupin, Zedus Life, Laurus Labs, Glenmark Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma. Godrej Properties, Vedanta and InterGlobe Aviation saw short buildup.

There are some such as Piramal Enterprises, Hindustan Copper and Crompton Greaves that saw short-covering as the tide seems to be changing for them.

