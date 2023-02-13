English
    F&O Manual | Bears harden the grip on market, select banks see heavy short buildup

    Put writers were largely absent, which signals that bears are more active in the market.

    Shubham Raj
    February 13, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST

    Market moved in a range for another day in February, making it difficult to take trades. As of 10am, the Nifty traded down 0.44 percent to 17,777, dragged by IT and PSU banking marques.

    On the options front, call writers were putting pressure on out-of-the-money strikes - 17,800 has most call writers present, followed by 17,900, as they emerge as immediate resistance for the index.

    Fresh put writers were largely absent, which signals that bears are more active in the market.