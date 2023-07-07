F&O Manual: Bears dominate trade as 19500 becomes hurdle for the day

Among individual stocks, short buildup was seen in Intellect Design, M&M Financial Services and PI Industries.

The market could not hold on to previous day’s gains and the indices took a plunge amid weak global cues. Some cautiousness also seeped in ahead of earnings season that starts next week.

The NSE Nifty declined 0.56 percent or 109.50 points to 19,390.80. The Bank Nifty was down 0.90 percent to slide below 45,000 level.

Option data shows call writers were in control during the day with 19500 becoming a hurdle for the index. Though some bulls were seen posing a fight at 19400 level. 19,300 is the local support for Nifty.

Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

Traders said it is advisable to not become complacent and to focus on risk management. Buying on intraday dips and using upside levels to secure profits is considered an ideal strategy, they added.

“Over the past few weeks, the index has been effectively managed, with different sectors contributing to the upward movement of prices. Traders should concentrate on identifying and capitalising on themes that are likely to perform well for the day, seizing any outperforming opportunities,” said Sameet Chavan, Head Research, Technical and Derivatives, Angel One.

Among individual stocks, short buildup was seen in Intellect Design, M&M Financial Services and PI Industries. Meanwhile long unwinding, which is also a bearish sign, was seen in BHEL, Delta Corp and Godrej Properties.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.