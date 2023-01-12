 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

F&O Manual: As Nifty flatlines, traders reiterate to sell on rise

Shubham Raj
Jan 12, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST

Some volatility in the market is expected today due to weekly expiry. On the options front, for the January 19 expiry, 17,900 and 18,000 saw call writing while put writing was concentrated at 17,900.

Sector wise, cement and textile saw long buildup, a phenomenon when open interest (OI) and prices go up in tandem. (Representative Image)

The market continued to sing the same tone on January 12 that traders have been seeing for the last two weeks. Nifty was nearly flat at 17,891 while Nifty futures were at 17,960.75. The index was at the support line and a bit of pullback was seen though soon bears pushed the index down.

Some volatility in the market is expected today due to weekly expiry. On the options front, for the January 19 expiry, 17,900 and 18,000 saw call writing while put writing was concentrated at 17,900.

Bars reflect changes in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

Traders continued to find it difficult to trade in such a scenario.

“Nothing new is likely to happen in the market,” said Santosh Pasi, a trader and a Sebi-registered investment advisor. “Nifty is at support and hence it may see some pullback but it is still a sell-on-rise market.”

Manish Shah, another trader and a technical analyst, also concurred. He sounded disappointed that the market was giving very few opportunities to make money.