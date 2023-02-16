 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O Manual: As buyers return, 18,100 is emerging as fresh support for Nifty

Shubham Raj
Feb 16, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST

Traders said the market is becoming better and thus they have either sold puts or bought calls. Analysts also added that the signs were getting positive.

Slowly, but surely, bulls are getting their confidence back on Dalal Street. The Nifty climbed higher for another day on February 16. The index rose 0.46 percent to 18,099 as of 10.20 am.

On the option front, for the weekly options expiring today, 18,100 saw put writing as bulls pressed on creating a support while call writers were shifting to higher strikes. Traders were also rolling over their position to next weekly expiry. Call writers were converging at 18,000 and 18,100 while call writers were present at 18,100 and above strikes.

Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

