F&O Manual: As buyers return, 18,100 is emerging as fresh support for Nifty

Slowly, but surely, bulls are getting their confidence back on Dalal Street. The Nifty climbed higher for another day on February 16. The index rose 0.46 percent to 18,099 as of 10.20 am.

On the option front, for the weekly options expiring today, 18,100 saw put writing as bulls pressed on creating a support while call writers were shifting to higher strikes. Traders were also rolling over their position to next weekly expiry. Call writers were converging at 18,000 and 18,100 while call writers were present at 18,100 and above strikes.

Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

Traders said the market is becoming better and thus they have either sold puts or bought calls. Analysts also added that the signs were getting positive.

Foreign and domestic institutional investors were also becoming bullish. Meanwhile, put call ratio rose to 1.35 which shows the intensity of put writing in the market. PI Industries continued its positive momentum for another day and saw long buildup which is characterised by rise in open interest, price and volume. Mphasis, Tech Mahindra, L&T Tech Services and LTI Mindtree also saw long buildup. Related stories The Budget’s focus on SHGs could increase rural female labour participation

Eight Roads Ventures appoints former Avendus investment banker as partner

MC A10 index gains 1% on Adani Power, Adani Wilmar boost Short buildup – a bearish sign reflected by drop in price but rise in open interest – was seen in Vodafone Idea, Interglobe Aviation, HPCL and Bata India. Sector wise, telecom and finance saw short buildup while long buildup was seen in chemicals, technology and realty. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Shubham Raj has five years of experience covering capital markets. He primarily writes on stocks with special focus on PMS-AIF industry, telecom and new-age companies. His last stint was with The Economic Times where he wrote on stock markets and led IPO reportage.