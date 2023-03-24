 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O Manual: Analysts see chances of Nifty bouncing back

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Mar 24, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

The US and Asian markets also remained weak on the back of persisting worries over the health of the global banking system.

The market was trading lower in the morning on March 24, mirroring the weak trends across the globe as lingering concerns over banking systems pushed investors on the edge. At home, traders expect weakness to persist during the session.

At 10.38 am, the equity benchmark Nifty was trading 43.60 points or 0.26 percent lower at 17,033.30. Nifty futures, too, were down 42.15 points at 17,045.35.

Among put options, maximum accumulation of writers was at 17,000, which suggests it will be the key level to defend during the day. Call writing was also seen at 17,100 and 17,200, which indicates multiple hurdles in the Nifty's path to recovery.