F&O Manual | Analysts foresee tepid trading as investors take cautious steps

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Mar 22, 2023 / 11:03 AM IST

A clear directional move in the market is unlikely before the release of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision, due later today.

The domestic market extended its recovery on March 22 morning supported by favourable cues from global peers. However, some caution persisted ahead of the results of the US Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting, due later today where investors are focused on a 25-basis-point rate hike. On account of the underlying caution, analysts expect trade to remain tepid for the rest of the session.

At 10:11am, the Nifty was up 43.20 points or 0.25 percent at 17,150.70, while Nifty futures gained 28.75 points or 0.2 percent to 17,188.90.

On the options front, 17,200 emerged as a battleground for bulls and bears as the strike saw heavy accumulation of Put as well as call writers. Maximum accumulation of Put writers was seen at 17,100, suggesting that the level will be crucial in sustaining today's gains. Strong Call writing was also witnessed at higher strikes of 17,250, 173,00 and 17,350, indicating that the upside will be met with multiple hurdles.