F&O Manual | Analysts foresee tepid trading as investors take cautious steps

The domestic market extended its recovery on March 22 morning supported by favourable cues from global peers. However, some caution persisted ahead of the results of the US Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting, due later today where investors are focused on a 25-basis-point rate hike. On account of the underlying caution, analysts expect trade to remain tepid for the rest of the session.

At 10:11am, the Nifty was up 43.20 points or 0.25 percent at 17,150.70, while Nifty futures gained 28.75 points or 0.2 percent to 17,188.90.

On the options front, 17,200 emerged as a battleground for bulls and bears as the strike saw heavy accumulation of Put as well as call writers. Maximum accumulation of Put writers was seen at 17,100, suggesting that the level will be crucial in sustaining today's gains. Strong Call writing was also witnessed at higher strikes of 17,250, 173,00 and 17,350, indicating that the upside will be met with multiple hurdles.

Anuj Dixit, Executive VP - Equity Research at Sovereign Global, expects the market to be trapped in a narrow range through the session today as investors wait for results from the Fed meet. "We are not going to see any major upside or downside from the current levels today," Dixit said. He also cautioned that any negative remarks from the Fed in today's policy review may adversely impact the market, hence, he suggested investors to initiate a directional strategy by buying Call as well as Put options of the same strike price for Thursday's session in order to limit losses. "One should look to add fresh positions towards the end of the session," he said.

Some frontline sectors like financials, automobiles and technology aided gains in the market while media, oil and gas and power limited the recovery. A similar trend was also seen in the F&O segment as the former witnessed addition of long positions while the latter saw a rise in short bets. Bandhan Bank witnessed a strong buildup of long positions as open interest in the counter rose 4 percent, highest in the month. Investors seem to have cheered for the lender's decision to appoint Ratan Kumar Kesh as its executive director for a period of three years. Other stocks that saw long additions were ICICI Prudential AMC, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, RBL Bank, Bajaj Finance, Vodafone Idea and Tata Consumer Products. Long additions is a bullish sign which happens when price increases along with rise in open interest and volumes. Some other counters like IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and Hindalco Industries saw a covering of short positions, which is a bullish phenomenon. ABB India topped the list of stocks that witnessed a rise in short positions, as open interest in the counter jumped 5.5 percent. BPCL, IGL and MGL saw a trend reversal as short buildup was seen in these stocks after the long additions in the recent sessions. Short buildup is a bearish sign which happens when prices fall along with rise in open interest. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

