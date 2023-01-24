 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O Manual | 18,200 is the battlezone, traders opting for neutral strategies

Shubham Raj
Jan 24, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST

Given lack of direction on an intraday basis, some traders are preferring to take a neutral strategy for now. Rajesh Sriwastava,a derivatives trader, said he has taken positions according to Straddle strategy.

Bulls continued to gain ground and the market scaled higher for another day with the Nifty trading up 25 points at 18,143. Traders and analysts have noted that all data has turned positive and hence the index may rise further. However, a few also expected increased volatility leading up to expiry this week and the Budget.

On the options front, 18,200 strikes turned into fresh battle zone. Most Put and Call writings were at this level. The 18,250 level, which is the upper limit of the last four week’s trading zone, also saw good activity.

Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

