F&O Manual: 18,100 is the battle zone as Nifty consolidates

Shubham Raj
Jan 20, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST

Traders are worried that this weekly expiry is short as the next Thursday, January 26, is a holiday and those who are taking slightly longer-term positions may not have much time to manage them

The Nifty continued to consolidate at around 18,100 on January 20 morning, though a section of traders expects the equity benchmark to move to the upper limit of the past 15 days' trading range of 17,775-18,250.

Most put and call activity, so far, is concentrated around 18,100 and a movement on either side would shape the future course. The level is flanked by 18,000 emerging as support, while 18,200 emerging is the resistance.

Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

“I am long on the market as I think it will move higher in the second half of the day after consolidating a bit,” said Shijumon Antony, a trader who mostly trades in the Bank Nifty.

What is worrying some traders is that this weekly expiry is short as next Thursday is a holiday on account of Republic Day. Hence, traders who are taking slightly longer term positions may not have much time to manage them.

Bengaluru-based trader Rajesh Sriwastava said he would sell options with bearish views on the market.