F&O Manual: 18,100 is the battle zone as Nifty consolidates

The Nifty continued to consolidate at around 18,100 on January 20 morning, though a section of traders expects the equity benchmark to move to the upper limit of the past 15 days' trading range of 17,775-18,250.

Most put and call activity, so far, is concentrated around 18,100 and a movement on either side would shape the future course. The level is flanked by 18,000 emerging as support, while 18,200 emerging is the resistance.

Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

“I am long on the market as I think it will move higher in the second half of the day after consolidating a bit,” said Shijumon Antony, a trader who mostly trades in the Bank Nifty.

What is worrying some traders is that this weekly expiry is short as next Thursday is a holiday on account of Republic Day. Hence, traders who are taking slightly longer term positions may not have much time to manage them.

Bengaluru-based trader Rajesh Sriwastava said he would sell options with bearish views on the market.

Among sectors, banks, oil and gas and infrastructure saw a long buildup. A long build-up is a bullish sign that happens when open interest and volume increase with the rise in share price.

Telecom continued to see a short buildup followed by media and autos. The short build-up is a bearish sign when the price of a stock falls, along with high open interest and volume.

Godrej Consumer saw the biggest jump in open interest along with a long buildup. Adani Ports followed with a 22 percent jump in open interest. L&T Tech Services saw a short buildup as its open interest increased to 18 percent.

Seema Jain, a Sebi registered investment adviser, said for intraday trade, ICICI Bank above Rs 877 and L&T above Rs 2,300 looked like good buys.

Disclaimer: Trading in futures and options markets is extremely risky. Traders and experts mentioned above may not be SEBI registered. Hence trades they have taken should not be construed as investment or trading advice. Please consult a financial advisor before taking any trades.