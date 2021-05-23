F&O Expiry week outlook | Nifty may end May series between 15,100-15,400 levels: Aditya Agarwala of Yes Securities

A successful breakout from this consolidation resistance could lead to a significant up move in the realty stocks in the coming months.

On the Call option front, we have seen addition in Open Interest in the 15,400-15,500 strikes which suggest Index can make an attempt towards 15,400-15,500 which will act as an immediate hurdle for next week, Aditya Agarwala, Senior Technical Analyst - Yes Securities, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

A: Benchmark Index Nifty-50 Index finally managed to break out of the consolidation phase and end the week beyond the key cluster of resistance i.e. 15,050.

Further, the month of May is turning out to be one that belongs to the Bulls unlike the contrary belief of “Sell in May and Go away”.

For the week Nifty gained 3.40 percent and this outperformance can be attributed to the declining COVID-19 cases which has fallen below 3lakh cases after hitting a peak of 4lakh single-day cases.

Traders should now watch out for a sustained trade beyond 15,100 in the coming trading session for a move towards 15,350-15,430.

Moreover, a bullish crossover between 20-DMA & 50-DMA suggests that the intermediate trend has turned bullish and it’s a matter of time before the Index hits 15,400 levels.

Q: Small & Midcaps remained resilient in the week gone by. What is supporting the prices?

A: Broader markets outperform the Benchmark Indices in the week gone by following minor profit booking witnessed in the prior week.

Broader markets continue to remain resilient as the number of COVID-19 cases has started to decline leading to hopes of the economy reopening faster than expected.

Moreover, broader markets back in the US are also resilient and continue to outperform while the Mid & Smallcap Indices in India still have a lot of catching up to do with their US counterparts post the market crash in March’20.

Further, better than expected 4th quarter results of several mid and small-cap companies are aiding to the rally in the broader markets.

A: Nifty-50 finally managing to close beyond the 15,050-15,100 resistance zone has led to hopes of a strong close in the May series.