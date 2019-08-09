F&O data uploading delayed due to interoperability of exchanges, says NSE’s Vikram Limaye

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has not updated the participant wide Open Interest (OI) data. Vikram Limaye, CEO of NSE, discussed this in-depth.

“Interoperability has been operationalised in the Indian market recently. The cash market interoperability went live in the middle of July and the F&O has gone live on July 29. So it is only a week since the interoperability in the F&O market has gone live. This is a very significant change from a market structure perspective,” he said.

“While we have done a lot of testing before we went live, in peak volume period, there are some glitches that come up, and those are ones that we are working on. Yesterday, there was settlement cycle glitch that happened because of the volume. The data did get uploaded, but it was obviously much delayed relative to what the normal timing for the data uploaded and we have been in touch with market participants, and we appreciate the inconvenience that this causes and we are working exceedingly hard to make sure that these glitches don’t happen again,” he added.

“Our hope is that this will not happen in the next settlement for the F&O and you should know that this is something that all exchanges are working together to make sure that this stabilises. However, this is a very important and significant change to the market structure. While we would have hoped that everything would have been absolutely smooth, there will always be glitches when this kind of a change happens in the market structure and our hope is that it will stabilise quickly,” said Limaye.

“We are also in constant touch with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and keeping them updated of all the glitches that are coming up and how we are working towards resolving those glitches,” said Limaye.

“If some glitches do happen then we all need to be a bit patient, we are working exceedingly hard with other exchanges and with SEBI to make sure that this is as smooth as possible for everybody. It is not in our interest to not upload data immediately the way we were doing earlier. There are certain glitches on account of technology that we are trying to harmonise and smoothen and that is the cause of the delay,” he said.

When asked when the things would settle down, he replied, “We have already looked at what happened and we are taking measures to fix it.”