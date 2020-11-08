F&O data set up: Falling volatility gives stability to bulls to ride the move towards all-time high

Nifty futures closed the week with gains of 5.34 percent with addition in futures Open Interest (OI) by 5.44 percent on a weekly basis which indicates longs are being built up as the index is heading towards its lifetime high territory. During the week, Put Call Ratio (PCR) based on Open Interest (OI) of Nifty moved in between 1.48 to 1.77 levels and closed the week at its upper band indicating strength at higher levels. On option front, maximum Put OI is at 11,000 followed by 11,500 strike while maximum Call OI is at 12,000 followed by 12,500 strike. We have seen marginal Call writing in 12,700 and 12,800 strike while Put writing was seen at 12,000 then 12,200 strike. Option data suggests a wider trading range in between 11,800 to 12,500 levels.

Bank Nifty futures closed the week with gains of 12.13 percent with addition in Open interest by 15.14 percent on a weekly basis which suggests longs were being built and buying interest continues in the banking index. Put Call Ratio based on Open Interest of Bank Nifty remained in between 1.33 to 1.60 and it closed the week at its higher band suggesting bullish stance. IV of Banking index decreased to 34 levels as the week concluded. Maximum Put OI is at 24,000 followed by 25,000, while maximum Call OI is at 27,000 followed by 26,000. We have seen Call writing in 28,500 while Put writing is witnessed at 26,000 along with unwinding at 23,000 strike.

Greed and Fear Indicator: VIX has cooled down giving comfort to the bulls (VIX CMP – 20.49)

India VIX fell by 17.21 percent from 24.75 to 20.49 levels. Volatility has significantly cooled down which gives stability to the bulls in the market to ride the move towards the all-time high territory.

Sector-wise breakup: Fund inflows and positive momentum in the market saw longs being built

Long built up was seen in the Automobile, Banking, Capital goods, Cement, Finance, FMCG, Infrastructure, Media, Metals, Oil & Gas, Pharma, Power, Technology and Textile sector while Short built up was seen in Fertiliser, Reality and Telecom sectors.

Fund Flow: FIIs started the month positive and building strength in the market

In the cash segment, FIIs started the November month on a positive note and were net buyers worth Rs 13,400 crore throughout the week. DIIs, on the other hand, were net sellers as the month began, selling worth Rs 6,790 crore in the week. The Long Short Ratio ranged from 46.86 percent to 67.35 percent in the week to close the week at its higher band. On the FIIs derivatives front, there was short covering in index futures and long built up in stock futures.

Moving forward, Nifty has to continue to hold above 12,131 to witness an up move towards its lifetime high of 12,430-12,500 while on the downside major support exists at 12,020 then 11,900. Bank Nifty has to continue to hold above 26,350 levels to witness an up move towards 27,250 and 27,500 while immediate key support is seen at 26,000 then 25,750.

(Chandan Taparia, Vice President – Research Derivatives & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal.)

