Highest put base at 10,600 likely to act as support for Nifty this week

Amit Gupta

The Nifty witnessed a sharp fall of over 200 points just a couple of days before June expiry. Trade war concerns were the major reasons behind the market fall as the rupee started depreciating towards its 5-year resistance of Rs 69 per dollar.

However, some recovery in the rupee from Rs 69/USD to Rs 68.4/USD led to a clawback in the Nifty from lower levels. A broader market recovery may also be seen if the rupee starts appreciating further.

Like the June series, July also started with the highest put base of 10.600. Volatility had reached its intermediate resistance of 14 percent. Of late, we have not seen volatility holding above 14 percent. The same thing happened in Friday's session when the India VIX declined from 14 percent to below 13 percent levels.

This also helped calm jitters in the market which resulted in the closure of some short positions. Lower rollover of short positions was seen in IT, pharma, banking and cement. These sectors can support the market in coming series.

The index ended the June F&O expiry on a dismal note with selling continuing in the public sector banking space and select private sector banks. However, the important support of 26,200 still held on.

Trade war fears picked up pace with retaliation action from the European Union along with China. Developing market currencies continued to depreciate, which forced the rupee to move above 69 levels and made a new lifetime low against the dollar.

This global uncertainty leads to some fear among traders who adopted a cautious approach last week. Additions continued in 26,200 and 26,000 puts, which is likely to support the index this week. Additions were seen in 26,500 and 26,700 call strikes.

We feel the current leg of consolidation is likely to continue. Unless and until profit booking is not seen in private banking heavyweight, the index is likely to trade with a positive bias.

The price ratio of Bank Nifty/Nifty has moved to 2.46 levels. We feel the ratio is likely to improve and outperformance in banking stocks can be seen once the index manages to close above 26,500 levels.

As stated in our last report, the sell-off in EMs continued to hold centre stage with MSCI Emerging Market index declining over 4 percent during

last week, the sharpest weekly decline since February.

Weakness was triggered by an elevated dollar that continued to pile pressure on EM currencies (weakness of over 1.5 percent to its lowest level since October 2017). Trade war escalation and weakness in Chinese currency were the other important reasons for this weakness.

EMs continued to see sharp outflows in equities during the fourth consecutive week. India witnessed outflows of $165 million, Taiwan $1.1 billion and South Korea $462 million. While Thailand and Malaysia saw outflows of over $150 million each.

In India, the bearish bias of foreign institutional investors continued ahead of June expiry as rupee tumbled to record lows. In index futures, there were addition of shorts, especially in the Bank Nifty.

Index option buying trend also picked up sharply as the Nifty breached its high put base of 10,600. For the week, index option buying stands at $790 million. However, domestic institutional investors continued to support the market. DIIs poured almost $260 million during the week.

In the upcoming week as well, the focus will remain on the ongoing sell-off in EM equities amid rising forex volatility. The positive bias in the dollar and crude could keep the risk-off sentiment alive in EMs.

However, the magnitude of FIIs outflows from EM will be key as after 4 weeks of consecutive assets decline and fund outflows some abatement from this trend is not ruled out.

The author is Head of Derivative from ICICIdirect. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert onmoneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certifiedexperts before taking any investment decisions.