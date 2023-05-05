F&O Buzzer: Federal Bank suffers bearish pressure ahead of earnings

The selling comes after some buying seen in the last one month.

Ahead of its earnings announcement on May 5, Federal Bank traded with cuts as traders took bearish bets on the stock. The stock was down 3.44 percent to Rs 134.60 on the BSE as of 12 noon.

The selling comes after some buying seen in the last one month. In fact in the last one year Federal Bank has been up 43 percent.

Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green bars show put option OI.

Options open interest data shows the stock might see some buying at current levels as some put writings have happened at 135 level, which is providing support to the stock price. However, call writers are also present at 135 and 136 strikes, meaning the bears are also giving a tough fight.

Open interest surged 22 percent to the highest of the month which, along with the price action, is not a positive sign for the stock. This is also a sign of short build-up in the stock.

Technical indicators are pointing towards a weakness in the short term. Relative Strength Index, a momentum indicator, has broken below the 70 level, which indicates that the stock is losing its momentum.

On the daily charts, the stock also formed a bearish engulfing candle and broke below the bollinger band – both of which are bearish signs. Incidentally, delivery volumes have been high, which signals the intensity of selling.

Drop in price, along with high delivery volume, hints at a bearish pressure on a stock.