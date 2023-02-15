 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

F&O Buzzer | Bulls pile up positions in Apollo Hospitals after Q3 show cheers Street

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST

The price has crossed above both the 20-day moving average and the 20-day exponential moving average.

Shares of Apollo Hospitals gained about 3 percent to Rs 4,390 as of 10.35am on February 15 after the company's Q3 performance impressed the Street. Rising buying interest was also reflected in cues emerging from the futures and options (F&O) market.

Open interest in the counter has risen 9 percent compared to the previous day, suggesting that even more investors plan to take a position in Apollo Hospitals. Open interest refers to the number of outstanding contracts in the market and, when it rises, it indicates that more investors are taking a position in the stock. Rising open interest with jump in price is a bullish sign and is known as long buildup.

Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

The 4,300 strike was the battle zone with both call and put writers active at that level. Besides, Put writers have also built positions at 4,100 and 4,200 as they emerge as support area for the stock.