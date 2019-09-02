FM's PSB mega merger announcement could take Nifty50 towards 11,200

It is a big bang announcement for the long term strengthening of the Indian PSU banking system which will not create short term liquidity just because mergers are happening but will definitely help the entire banking system in the long term, Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, SAMCO Securities, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q) Nifty50 closed with gains of nearly 2 percent but the momentum fizzled out from the high of 11,100 in the week gone by. What is leading to the nervousness on D-Street despite positive measures announced by the govt. in the week gone by?

A) Generally, nervousness is implicit in markets below their 50-100-200-days moving average and they undergo consolidation before making any significant moves.

Given the euphoria witnessed on August 26, it had to correct leading the Street lower mid-week. However, a strong bounce-back was witnessed on August 30 by closing due to the expected positive announcement from the government.

Low rollover for September series indicate that weak hands are out of the market.

Q) Do you give a thumbs up to the PSU bank consolidation? What are your views, will it help solve liquidity and NPA problem?

A) This is a big bang announcement for the long term strengthening of the Indian PSU banking system which will not create short term liquidity just because mergers are happening but will definitely help the entire banking system in the long term.

The need for consolidation was indeed long overdue as it will bring in discipline in lending in a professional manner. It will also bring in integrity and trust in the financial sector leading to meritorious growth in the economy.

Q) Do you think it lifts sentiment on D-Street and helps reclaim 11,200 levels?

A) In the past also the merger of Bank and Baroda had created short term stir in the market but thereafter market forces took over and the stock fell. This is a one-cigar puff opportunity in the PSU banking space because there are continuous negative rhetoric going around since the last three years.

None of the top mutual funds have exposure to PSU banks. Valuations are below the price to book of 1x and given the professionalism that is being encouraged by this government, hopefully, they should deliver returns more so when BoB has returned a loan book growth of 20 percent which is in line with the private sector peers.

Broadly, this news is positive and will boost the sentiment for Nifty to reclaim 11,200 levels.

Q) Rupee breached Rs 72/$ mark in the week gone by. Where do you see the currency headed in the near term, and what is causing the volatility?

A) Since the Indian rupee has gone up swiftly some considerable amount of profit booking is likely to happen which can bring down the currency to levels of Rs 70/$.

However, there will be a tight range of Rs 70-72/$ where the rupee is bound to settle for now. The trade war is one important factor which is causing volatility in the currency.

Q) What does the rollover data suggest for September series? Do you think the market is likely to remain under pressure? Top stocks with long and short rollovers.

A) Lower rollovers were witnessed in the September series indicating that weak hands (bulls) are out from the market.

Therefore, any positive sentiment building up in the market would bring them back which will lead to short-covering and fresh buying taking indices to higher levels.

Q) Top stocks which hot fresh 52-week high include HDFC AMC, Asian Paints, Bata India, Apollo Hosp, Dr. Lal Pathlabs and Berger Paints. Most of the names are companies with quality management -- do you think TINA factor is playing in some of these stocks, and the momentum will go on for some more time?

A) For traders “No price is too high to buy” and for them, they should ride the momentum as long as it plays out but they need to have exits in place the moment the trend reverses.

For investors, these stocks are an absolute no, given that valuations are sky high and too much consensus on the bullish side creates a low margin of safety for the investors.

Q) How will the markets read into the numbers on Tuesday?

A) The GDP number is more of a sentimental factor and markets are already aware of this fact and have already discounted the subdued expectation. It is a lagging indicator and more of a rear-view outlook which has already been factored in by the Street.

Once the numbers are out the response would be knee-jerk but there will be no valuable impact on the stock prices.

Statistically, GDP numbers are not produced randomly, they follow a slow structural trend. The current direction is known to all that the economy is slowing down which will be implicit in the GDP numbers.

IMF too has forecasted a subdued GDP forecast for India and has reduced the world GDP forecast as well which is in line with the way global financial markets have already unfolded themselves.

Q) Any big cues to watch out in September month which could dictate the trend?

A) Government’s persistent action (big or small) will lead to the creation of positive sentiment which will further consolidate Mr. Market at current levels reviving the hope factor for the Street.

How far and deep it will happen would also largely be determined by the international geopolitical environment.