FM's Day-1 announcements: Here is what top global brokerages have to say

Top global brokerages and financial firms such as Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, CLSA, HSBC and Credit Suisse have broadly termed the first tranche of the Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman's May 13 announcement as positive.

However, most of them said that they await the remaining parts to be disclosed to assess their impact on the economy and the market.

The Finance Minister announced the first tranche of the mega stimulus package on May 13 and said that the remaining details of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package will be disclosed in the next few days.

Let's take a look at how the world's top brokerages reviewed the FM's announcements:

Morgan Stanley

"The implementation of these measures will be key to improve the flow of credit," said Morgan Stanley.

The foreign financial firm added that the measures should help unclog the financial sector and will reduce the risk aversion for banks and improve liquidity conditions for NBFCs.

JPMorgan

JPMorgan highlighted that the first instalment focuses on credit guarantees to small business and financial periphery and the cornerstone of the package was a Rs 3 lakh crore credit guarantee scheme.

JPMorgan is of the view that the direct cash-outflow from the first instalment is 0.1 percent of GDP.

CLSA

"The package may not be enough to satisfy elevated investor expectations. However, liquidity relief for MSMEs, NBFCs and DISCOMs a welcome move," CLSA said.

The global brokerage is of the view that of the Rs 6 lakh crore, only 2 percent will hit the country's FY21 fiscal deficit and two-third of the package is made up of guarantees and remaining liquidity schemes.

CLSA said the impact on FY21 fiscal deficit from measures till now is only 0.56 percent of GDP.

HSBC

HSBC is of the view that the immediate financial cost of the package announced may not be significant and the fiscal implication in the current year is likely to be about 0.1 percent of GDP.

"Believe fiscal deficit will come in at 10 percent of GDP (6 percent centre and 4 percent state). Of this, the stimulus component will be around 5.5 percent of GDP," HSBC.

HSBC said markets will be looking for the overall fiscal implication of the package.

"Many schemes are in the form of credit guarantees. We will look for RBI’s role in supporting markets and reforms that could lift growth," said HSBC.

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse highlighted that the Rs 5.9 lakh crore package was detailed on May 13 with Rs 0.5 lakh crore impact on fiscal cost. Much of this package is about credit flow to MSMEs, directly or indirectly.

The remaining Rs 7 lakh crore package may have a higher proportion of fiscal support, Credit Suisse said, adding that the remaining package may include more income transfers, food guarantees and support for landless workers and farmers.

The brokerage said Rs 3 lakh crore scheme should help limit economic damage during the lockdown and even as the MSME equity scheme is encouraging, though it will await details.

Goldman Sachs

"Our calculations suggest that the measures announced would amount to Rs 5.9 lakh crore or 2.8 percent of FY21 GDP," said Goldman Sachs.

"News reports suggest that the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by the Prime Minister includes the previous stimulus package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore as well as the measures taken by the RBI to infuse liquidity into the system between February and April, which based on our calculations amount to Rs 8 lakh crore," it said.

The article is a compilation of reports aired by CNBC-TV18 (except for that of Goldman Sachs). The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management.