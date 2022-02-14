FMCG stocks are stuck between inflation and a hard place

On a typical day like today, February 14, when the stock market slips sharply, the FMCG sector becomes a refuge for its defensive qualities. But if the Sensex is down by 2 percent at 12.30pm today, the BSE FMCG Index is down by 2.2 percent. While the reasons could be many, it’s difficult to ignore the fact that some of the qualities that make it a defensive sector—steady consumer demand and predictable earnings growth—are not shining as they used...