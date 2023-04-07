 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FMCG Q4 Preview | No signs of rural demand recovery; volume growth to stay muted

Shailaja Mohapatra
Apr 07, 2023 / 07:45 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever, Britannia, ITC and Godrej Consumer Products are set to outperform FMCG peers, analysts say

FMCG (Representative Image)

Another quarter, and the same script for consumer companies. The Street is expecting between 8 and 11 percent revenue growth for packaged consumer goods makers in the quarter ended March 2023 on subdued sales by volume as rural demand continues to lag.

“With no clear signs of recovery in rural demand, sales growth in staples would be led by value growth and premiumization, both of which are also tapering down,” analysts at securities firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services wrote in a note.

Business updates of Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies are a clear indication of the trend. Dabur, to whose sales rural India contributes 47 percent, said the segment has “fallen short of a full recovery”.

Marico’s management says a visible and sustained recovery is expected only in the coming quarters.