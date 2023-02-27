 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FMCG ad spend is inching up but mass media takes a backseat. Where’s the money going?

Shailaja Mohapatra
Feb 27, 2023 / 06:04 PM IST

Based on the lessons learnt from the COVID times, FMCG companies are spending on innovative above the line (ATL) and below the line (BTL) mediums to raise the level of consumer-connect

The battle for consumers' hearts and minds is one that fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are constantly waging. The weapons of choice? Advertising and promotion (A&P) spends. But as they launch their campaigns, FMCG companies must also navigate the fine balance of the need to promote products and maintain market share, with their obligation to maintain margins and return value to shareholders.

Going by the trend seen in the third quarter of financial year 2022-23 (Q3 FY23), FMCG companies have spent more on advertising compared to the previous quarter, but it is lower on year-on-year (YoY) basis as well as pre-COVID levels. In Q3, companies spent a little over 8 percent of their revenue on ads, compared to 9 percent in Q3 FY22 and 10.5 percent in Q3 FY20 (pre-COVID).

Market leader Hindustan Unilever, which is the biggest spender on ads, shelled out 8 percent of its revenue on A&P costs for the December quarter. This is higher than the 7 percent spend of the September quarter, but lower than the 11.5 percent outgo in the pre-COVID time.