FM Sitharaman withdraws tax surcharge on FPIs, domestic investors

Giving major relief to market participants, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 23 announced the abolition of tax surcharge on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) as well as domestic investors.

"In order to encourage investment in capital market, it is decided to withdraw enhance surcharge on FPIs. Surcharge on domestic investors in equity also goes. Pre-budget position is restored," said Nirmala Sitharaman, addressing the media in New Delhi.

The approximate revenue implication for the FPIs and domestic investors will be around Rs 1,400 crore, said Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey.

Announcing several reform measures for taxation and ease of doing business, the Finance Minister said that the government will further ease the process of GST.

"Will meet the GSTN to remove further glitches in the GST," said the FM.

On the fronts of liquidity, the FM said an additional capital of Rs 70,000 crore has been sanctioned for banks, which will enable loans worth Rs 5 lakh crore.

Housing finance companies will now get an additional Rs 20,000 crore from the NHB. The funding to the NHB has been increased to Rs 30,000 crore, up from Rs 20,000 crore, said FM Sitharaman.

She added that the government will establish an organisation for credit enhancement for infrastructure projects.

"Government will consider various measures, include a scrappage policy, but only because we need to create the necessary infrastructure for it," said the FM.

Considering the demands of the auto sector, the FM said BS-IV vehicles purchased up to March 2020 will remain operational till their lifetime.

"Both electric vehicles and internal combustion engines will continue to be registered," she said.

The government will take action for the development of the credit-default swap market, she said.

Infrastructure projects are expected to get a boost as the FM announced the establishment of an organisation for credit enhancement for infrastructure projects.

Modifying the rules on CSR, she said 16 sections from prosecution have been shifted to monetary penalties.