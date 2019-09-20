App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 02:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Bigger than the last 20 budgets': Samir Arora on FM Nirmala Sitharaman's corporate tax rate cut

This is not bigger than budget, this is bigger than last 20 budgets, Samir Arora, a Singapore-based fund manager and founder of Helios Capital, tweeted.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

"This is not bigger than budget, this is bigger than last 20 budgets," Samir Arora, a Singapore-based fund manager and the founder of Helios Capital, tweeted on September 20 soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a string of several fiscal measures to lift the sagging economy.

In an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18, Arora said that it was a clear and absolute answer to the kind of pessimism the corporates and the equity market had seen. The announcements were worth 10-15 percent addition to the market, he said.

Most of the consumer and auto companies and multinationals were higher taxpayers and would benefit from the latest steps, he said.

Arora expects investors to gradually move to midcaps and said the first round would be short-covering followed by mutual funds buying.

First Published on Sep 20, 2019 01:51 pm

