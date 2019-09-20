'Bigger than the last 20 budgets': Samir Arora on FM Nirmala Sitharaman's corporate tax rate cut

"This is not bigger than budget, this is bigger than last 20 budgets," Samir Arora, a Singapore-based fund manager and the founder of Helios Capital, tweeted on September 20 soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a string of several fiscal measures to lift the sagging economy.

In an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18, Arora said that it was a clear and absolute answer to the kind of pessimism the corporates and the equity market had seen. The announcements were worth 10-15 percent addition to the market, he said.

Most of the consumer and auto companies and multinationals were higher taxpayers and would benefit from the latest steps, he said.