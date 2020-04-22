Florida Retirement System acquires 0.53% stake in Zee Entertainment

Florida Retirement System (FRS) has bought little more than half a percent stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises on April 22.

FRS acquired 51,09,188 equity shares (representing 0.53 percent of total paid up equity) of the media and entertainment company, as per bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange.

FRS purchased these share at Rs 141.29 per share.

Meanwhile, Santosh Industries bought 4.15 lakh shares of Eveready Industries at Rs 60.25 per share, while Consolidated Infrastructure Company purchased 56,46,647 shares of Gammon Infrastructure at Rs 0.4 per share on the NSE.

However, Narayanan Sanmitha sold 16,03,500 shares of Cox & Kings at Rs 0.91 per share and Adesh Ventures LLP offloaded 67,600 shares of Technofab Engineering at Rs 6.39 per share on the NSE.